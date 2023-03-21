AdamawaDecides:  Remi Adikwu leads women politicians, groups’ protest against alleged foul play

Scores of women politicians, professionals and activists Tuesday protested over alleged foul play in the yet-to-be-concluded Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

The group, led by Chief Remi Adiukwu, a prominent female politician and APC stalwart in Lagos state, cautioned against subversion of people’s will in the inconclusive governorship election in the North Central State.

In a statement jointly issued in Lagos, the group said it was rising up in support of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare her as the governor-elect of Adamawa.

The group called on INEC to be guided by the spirit of equity and justice and fairness to women.

The group, alleging massive rigging and inflation of votes against the female candidate, urged INEC to investigate the issue.

“In view of these allegations, we strongly advise that INEC should seriously scrutinise the purported results from Michika, Hong, and Madagali LGAs, where the governor camp and their collaborators came up with outrageous votes in their bid to suppress the people’s mandate freely given to Senator Binani.

“Binani is a giant of a woman and strong political soldier that fought her battle without fear, alone, with the support for the good people of the state

“We resist the ongoing tactical attempt to rob her of her hard earned mandate and call on all well meaning Nigerians to oppose another attempt to deprive women of our place in governance and politics,” the group said.

INEC had Monday declared the Adamawa State governorship election inconclusive due to the margin of votes between the candidates of the two leading political parties – APC and PDP.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Mele, said no election took place in 47 wards across the 21 LGAs of the State.