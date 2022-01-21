Adamawa trains over 1,000 unemployed graduates on ICT

The Adamawa Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWACA), says it has trained over 1,000 unemployed graduates on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Head of PAWACA Aisha Bello, made this known while reeling out the scorecard of the agency in 2021 Friday in Yola, the State’s capital.

Bello said that the agency achieved over 70 per cent of its target in the year under review.

“In 2021, the agency achieved almost 70 per cent of its target, which included training and poverty reduction among people of the state.

“So far, we have enrolled 15,820 beneficiaries under the Capital Development programme and proposed additional 3,000 women and youths for ICT transformation.

“About 1,000 unemployed universities and polytechnics graduates drawn across the 21 local government areas of the state benefited from the ICT training,” Bello said.

According to her, some physically challenged persons have also been trained in various skills acquisition ranging from trade, carpentry and farming to make them self-reliant.

Bello, however, expressed concern on the attitude of some trainees who failed to establish their own businesses after receiving support from the state government.

She said: “I am calling on people of the state to support the effort of the agency and the state government in its bud to eradicate poverty among people of the state.’’ NAN