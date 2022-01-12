Adamawa to residents: Move to Cameroon to support Super Eagles

The Adamawa State Government has urged the state residents to cross over to neighbouring Cameroon and support the Super Eagles in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa Bajoro, Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, made the call on Wednesday in Yola.

Bajoro spoke in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

Bajoro, who was reacting to the Tuesday match between Nigeria and Egypt in Garoua, Northern Cameroon, said that from Yola to Garoua is just a few hours.

He said that there was the need for Nigerians, especially, Adamawa State residents, to cross the border to Cameroon and support the Nigerian team.

The Permanent Secretary said that their support would give the Super Eagles more courage to win the 2022 AFCON cup.

Bajoro said: “I watched the match between Nigeria and Egypt, and Nigeria team played very well and it is very encouraging.

“Since we are very close to Cameroon, especially Garoua town, which is between two to three hours journey from Yola, let us mobilise to Cameroon and encourage our team.”

Gyang Pam, former Chairman, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter, described the match between Nigeria and Egypt as very good.

Pam said: “The match between Nigeria and Egypt was very good, but I observed little correction to be done in next match involving Nigeria.

“Our forward strikers need to do more than what they did during Nigeria and Egypt match.”

He said he was impressed with the way the Nigeria players caged the Egypt team, especially Mohamed Salah.

Pam added: “But they should not be reluctant and underrate Egypt in subsequent match.

“The fact that Salah and the whole Egyptian team were caged showed little slack in some of the Nigeria’s team position.

“At the same time, we have to realise that in football it is anyone’s game so we should not be celebrating yet until it is over.

“Mark my words, if we meet with Egypt again, it will be hell.”

In his reaction, Austin Ajayi, the National Welfare Officer of SWAN, described the match between Nigeria and Egypt as the best so far.

Ajayi noted that Super Eagles played very well, saying that their match with Egypt had given more courage to Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria and Egypt are two big names in African football.

“What we saw yesterday (Tuesday), many people described it as the final match of AFCON 2022.

“However, Nigeria’s coaches should not be reluctant.

“They should put more effort on the players.

“Most of the players are young.

“If they play with dedication the way they played with Egypt, Nigeria will be the winner of AFCON 2022.”

NAN.

—