Adamawa State Government revokes N7.5b road contracts

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved the termination of contract for the construction of Gombi-Gaanda and Michika-Moda-Kamale roads.

Dr. Umar Pella, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed this after the SEC meeting on Wednesday in Yola.

Pell said the two projects, which cost N4.6 billion and N2.9 billion respectively, were awarded to AG Vission Construction Limited in 2009 and 2013, but the contractor failed to complete them.

He said the contractor, who had been given various projects at different times, had demonstrated the highest level of undependability and insensitivity, and that the government would no longer tolerate such.

He revealed that payments had been made to the contractor, citing example of Gombi-Gaanda Road, on which the contractor had collected about 80 per cent of the contract sum for the project.

Pella said the council had, therefore, directed the Ministry of Works and Housing to liaise with that of Justice to ensure the contract was revoked and liquidated.

The Commissioner said the projects had been given to a more competent contractor, who would deliver for the state.

In a related development, Pella also disclosed that the council had approved the procurement of six Toyota Camry 2015 and 2016 models for the four High Court Judges and Khadis of Sharia Court of Appeal at the sum of N11 million for each.

The Commissioner said that contract was awarded to Naiwa Global Link Limited, and was expected to be delivered within the next three months.





