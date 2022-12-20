Adamawa set to sponsor indigent candidates for WAEC, NECO

The Adamawa State government said it will come up with a policy to sponsor indigent candidates for West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced this during a solidarity visit by a women political group, Diamond Divas, Monday in Yola, the capital city.

He said the policy on WAEC and NECO examinations sponsorship would soon be given legal backing to support indigent students in the state.

The measure, he said, would ensure sustainability of the policy by the successive administration, adding that, “I wonder how some mothers are left to shoulder payment of the school fees for their children”.

According to him, the policy will ease the burden on parents, especially women with limited source of income compared to their male counterparts.

He tasked the group to embark on door-to-door mobilisation to ensure his victory and other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the 2023 general election.

“We will continue to provide dividends of democracy through our numerous empowerment programmes, especially youths, women and vulnerable groups,” he said.

In a remarks, Marry Frank, the Chairperson of the group, lauded Fintiri for the feat achieved on security, agriculture, education, infrastructure development, youths and women empowerment.

“The last three years of your administration proved your ability, commitment and determination in repositioning the state,” she said.

She said the group would work towards ensuring the victory of the PDP at the poll.