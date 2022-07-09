Adamawa: Rep condemns attack, killings and abduction at clergyman’s residence

House of Representatives Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs and member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency of Adamawa State Yusuf Buba, Friday, condemned the killings and abduction that took place at a clergyman’s home in his constituency.

Buna, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, in Abuja, described the attack as a dastardly act.

“The attention of the Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rt.Hon.( Dr.) Yusuf Buba Yakub,has been drawn to the dastardly acts of killing and abduction by yet-to-be-identified bandits, who on Tuesday attacked the home of an EYN Pastor at Njairi,Mararaban Mubi in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing the pastor’s two sons, abducting his only daughter and leaving him in a pool of blood brought about by gun wounds.

“While condemning in very strong terms the attack as yet another cowardly and senseless act of barbarism by man against his fellow man, which he says is reminiscent of the dark days of terrorism that the people have gladly left behind, the lawmaker says there is no evil done by man against his kind that will go unpunished,” it read in part.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the security agencies at the community, the local government area and across the state to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Rt. Hon.Buba also appeals for calm among the members of the community and the different religious groups living in the area, noting that the intention of the perpetrators of the despicable act was to kindle the fires of distrust and division, which will, ultimately, snowball into a huge conflagration and undermine peace and security among those who are known to have co-existed happily in the area these many years .

“While sympathizing with the victims of the attack and members of their extended family, Buba says that they are not alone in thier dark hour and that the people and the entire state share in their grief,” the statement added.

He then called on all stakeholders in the area to remain resolute in pursuit of whatever that would make for optimal peace, adding that moments like this only need peace to calm frayed nerves and unite all discordant voices.