Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the state.

Fintiri announced this in a state broadcast on Wednesday in Yola.

He said the case was a returnee from Kano State, who arrived in Adamawa State a week ago.

Fintiri said on arrival in the state, the index case fell sick and went to the Specialist Hospital ,Yola, where he tested positive for the virus.

He added: “On April 20,2020, the state COVID-19 containment committee identified three suspected cases and one was confirmed positive.

“Adamawa State is now formally in COVID-19 Map.”

He said appropriate mechanisms had been put in place to trace the case’s contacts for possible quarantine.

Fintiri advised the citizens of the state to prepare for possible total lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus.