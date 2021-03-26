Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola was shut on Thursday after final year students went on rampage.

The rampaging students destroyed the school’s 500-seater lecture theatre, burnt the Students Union Government building and also destroyed the students union President’s vehicle.

No life was lost during the incident, but the police have arrested some of the students.

Rector of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, who announced the shutting of the school, said the students were protesting against the cancellation of “signing out” ceremony for the year.

He explained that at the end of their final year, students celebrate “signing out” but the activity was cancelled this year by the Students Affairs Division following unfavourable security reports.

Umar said the students refused to comply with the cancellation and went on rampage, adding that a committee would be set up to look into the issue.

“We have closed the institution till further notice,” he said.