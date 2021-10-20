Adamawa police arrest three for kidnapping nine-year-old 

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate and rescued a nine-year-old boy.

It was learnt that on Sunday, at about 1900hrs, nine-year-old, Umaru Muhammed Zubairu a.k.a Hanif of 9, Numan road, Jimeta,Yola North was rescued by the police unharmed.

The information was disclosed in a signed statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje.

According to the PPRO, the Command’s operatives attached to the state intelligent bureau vigorously pursued the kidnappers to their hideout in Sangere futy, Girei local government and apprehended the three suspects including a female, while they were awaiting to receive a thirty million naira ransom.

Yahaya noted that the suspects’ names are

Abdullahi Sale, 25 of 22 Aguwan Hausawa, Jos south, Plateau State, Ayuba Tanko 27, of Yelwan Tudu, Bauchi, Bauchi State and

Victoria Samaila, 18, of Bornoma ward, Sangere Futy, Girei local government, Adamawa.

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, assured the government and people of Adamawa State that the Command shall continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order across the State.

He also called on the civil populace to work with the Police and other security agencies in the joint tasks of safeguarding the state, especially in the area of providing useful, relevant and timely information.

The CP also assured that law must certainly take it course as the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.