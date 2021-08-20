Adamawa police nab motorcycle thieves, serial rapists

The Adamawa State police command said it has arrested one Shamsu Sani, 32, on August 17, 2021 based on a tip off, an ex-convict and notorious thief who specializes in house breaking and stealing of motorcycles.

Sani was arrested when he was caught wearing the Nigerian Correctional Service uniform and was found with a suspected stole Daylong motorcycle with registration number KTN 266 UX belonging to one Lawal Musa, of Bakin Kasuwa Quarter, Katsina.

In the course of investigation, two suspected receivers were also arrested and five motorcycles reasonably suspected to be stolen were recovered from them.

Also, the command on August 17, based on a tip off, apprehended four suspects: Abdulmalik Haruna, Habibu Kabir, Lawal Magaji and Hassan Usman along the Jibia Road in possession of two motorcycles (CarGo and Boxer) suspected to have been stolen.

They all confessed to have stolen the motorcycles at Alaba Quarters, Katsina.

Investigation also led to the arrest of Shamsu Sani, and Bishir Ladan in possession of three additional motorcycles (two Haojue and one Jincheng) suspected to have been stolen.

These were disclosed during a press briefing by SP Gambo Isah, the state command’s spokesman, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba.

Isah also spoke of the arrest of one Aminu Isiyaku, 51, an alleged habitual rapist and ex-convict, who allegedly lured two female primary school pupils, 13 and 15 years, into his compound at different times and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minors on three different occasions.

One Habibu Haladu, 30, was also arrested who was alleged to have violently pursued a little girl, aged 12 years, while she was tending to some domestic animals at Kwari bush behind their village.

The suspect forcefully pushed her down and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. In the course of investigation, he confessed to the commission of the offence.

In another development, one Abdullahi Sani, 40, of Ruwan Godiya village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, was overheard discussing with a notorious bandit leader, Alhji Ado Buji, on phone, and was strongly suspected by the community as an informant to bandits.

He was arrested, and police say that in the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime and stated that some time ago he was given N800,000 to buy essential needs for the bandits.

He also told police that one Mallam Mustapha Isah, 35, was the one who introduced him to the said bandit leader, Ado Buji.

“He was later traced and arrested. He also confessed to be running errands for the bandits and collected the N200,000 from the said Alhji Ado Buji, the police spokesman said.