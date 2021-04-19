The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested five suspects for vandalising and stealing solar power equipment and electric cables.

They were arrested on April 17, 2021 by operatives attached to Mubi South Division of the command, following complaint received from one Isaac Den, security coordinator of ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Company.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement, gave the names of the suspects as Douglas Hariph, 32; Daniel Yakubu, 28; Umar Muhammed, 22; Bala Nubia, 26; and Padeo Kemuel, 24.

They were arrested in their various hideouts in both Mubi South and Gombi Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has commended the Divisional Police Officer, Mubi South and his men for making it difficult for such criminals to escape arrest.

Alhaji also called on members of the public to continue reporting and giving credible information on any suspicious character around their neighbourhood to the police.

