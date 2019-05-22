Rodney Nathan, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in Adamawa State, has commended the Federal Government for establishing the National Secondary Schools Commission.

Nathan gave the commendation on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola.

The NUT boss said the commission would check excesses inherent in some secondary schools, which were not in conformity with the norms and values of secondary education.

He also said the commission would check quackery and restore the high standard of education in the country.

Nathan gave an assurance that the union in Adamawa State would support the commission to succeed.

According to him, this will go a long way in ameliorating the decay in secondary school education.

He said: “We teachers received the news of the establishment of the National Secondary Schools Commission with great joy.

“This commission must eradicate quackery by way of regulations to restore the standard and quality education in Nigeria.

“We thank the Federal Government for taking such a bold step with a goal to upgrade the standard of our education.

“On our part as NUT, we will support the commission to achieve its goal.”

NAN reports that the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Abuja announced the establishment of National Secondary Schools Commission as well as the downward review of school fees charged by unity schools.

NAN.