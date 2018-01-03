Adamawa Muslim Council raises concern over influx of Almajiri

The Adamawa State Chapter of the Muslim Council has raised concern over the influx of Quranic School Pupils (Almaris) into major towns in the state.

The council, in a communique issued at the end of its 29th General Assembly on Wednesday in Yola, called on parents and government to do something about it.

The communique was signed by the Communique Committee Chairman, Malam Gambo Jika, and the Secretary, Abdullahi Damare.

It said: “The assembly observed with concern the influx of Almajiris into the state, especially into our major towns in the name of seeking Quranic education.

“It equally noted that the Almajiri system is a cultural practice rather than religion.

“Parents are, therefore, called upon to fear Allah and give their wards proper knowledge of Islamic and Western education.

“The meeting calls on the Federal Government to revive and adequately fund the Almajiri and Quranic integration programme.”

The council also decried the growing rate of drug abuse and its associated consequences such as violent crimes and rape among youths in the state.

It called on security agencies and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to take action on the matter.

The council called for the revival of dormant Skills Acquisition Centres in the state to contain increase rate of unemployment, and tasked youths of 18 years and above to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

It cautioned against careless divorce by some Muslims and tasked on the need to respect the institution of marriage, which it said, is an act of “Ibadaa” (worship).

On recent Numan crisis, it condemned the killings of Fulanis and Bachamas and called on the State and Federal Governments to find a lasting solution.

It called for the disbandment of road blocks by vigilance groups in the area, alleging that the group was harassing the Fulanis and Muslims in Numan and its environs.

“We once again called on the Adamawa State Government and the Numan Local Government to disband the so called local vigilance groups that are terrorizing Fulanis and other Muslims in the area,” it said.