Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled November for the conduct of Local Government Council elections in the state.

The Executive Chairman of ADSIEC, Alhaji Isa Shetima, made this known on Monday in a statement issued in Yola.

Shetima said the exact date for the November elections would be announced in due course.

He, however, said primary elections by political parties wishing to contest should be conducted between August 31 and September 7, while names of successful candidates should be submitted to the commission on or before October 10.

He said: “Registered political parties are hereby directed to embark on electioneering campaigns as from 10th of July.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had last week appointed Transition Committees to handle the administration of the 21 local government areas of the state pending the conduct of elections by ADSIEC.