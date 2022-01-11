Adamawa LG poll: SIEC gives 90 days election notice

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission says it has notified all registered political parties of the 90 days notice ahead of the council poll in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Isa Shettima, said this in a statement he signed in Yola on Monday.

The statement, released to newsmen by the Information Officer of the ADSIEC, Innocent Daniel, said the directive was with immediate effect.

The statement said: “Ultimately, the state government has made adequate provision for the state Electoral Commission to proceed and conduct election in the 21 local government councils in the state.

“It is in this regard that the Commission is hereby giving 90 days’ election notice to all registered political parties in the state.

“The notice commences from Jan. 10, 2022 to April 9, 2022 as required by the local government electoral law.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the LG polls was earlier scheduled to hold on December 4, 2021, but was suspended by the state government allegedly due to lack of funds.