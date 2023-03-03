Adamawa Labour Party disowns governorship candidate

The Labour Party in Adamawa State has disowned its governorship candidate, Alhaji Umaru Mustapha, over alleged anti-party activities during the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

Christopher Nicolas, the state Labour Party Chairman, confirmed this at a news conference in Yola on Thursday.

According to him, Mustapha had addressed newsmen before the presidential election urging his supporters to vote for the All Progressives Congress, whose candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, eventually won the election.

Nicolas appreciated the good people in the state for their massive votes for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

He called on the party supporters to get their Permanent Voter Cards ready and vote for the party’s candidates aspiring for state assembly elections on Match 11.

He said: “On behalf of our President, National Chairman, we thank our supporters for the votes given to us, we appreciate you all.

“We equally encourage you to vote for candidates contesting for state assembly under our great party.

“While for governorship we are working on it because he came out publicly and denounced our boss, and called his supporters to vote for APC, which is an offence for us.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Maigari, the North East Zonal Coordinator, ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission over its inability to conduct a credible presidential election on February 25.

According to him, the just concluded presidential election was rigged, but called on the party supporters to remain calm.

“Most of the votes for LP was counted for other political parties, especially in Adamawa, which we are not happy and we have the evidence to present,” Maigari said.

Prof. Caleb Fili, the party’s PCC Coordinator in the state, called on supporters and other stakeholders to remain calm as the party was responding to the result declared in the right path to address the issue.