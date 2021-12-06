Adamawa Government bans hunters association, offers reasons

The Adamawa State Government has banned the operations of Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Monday.

According to the statement, Fintiri outlawed the association following reports of abuse of rules of engagement and security threats by the hunters.

Fintiri said recent happenings in Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng Local Government Areas forced the government to take the immediate action.

He said: “The ban of the Hunters follow reports of abuse of the rules of engagement and lack of regard to the traditional institution and security agencies.

“The operations and activities of the association in the Five Local Government areas mentioned earlier, has become a source of concern and insecurity.

“Because, according to security reports, the activities of the Professional Hunters Association was capable of causing public disturbance and henceforth, should desist from performing any function under the guise of providing security to the public.

“More worrisome is the fact that the association operates independent of any security organisation in the Five Local Government Areas,” the statement read in part.”

He noted that their activities gave room for suspicion of their motive and intentions especially that they were operating in Nigerian security agencies uniforms and during odd hours.

He emphasised that security was everybody’s business, saying: “No group or anybody will be allowed to take the Law into their hands, disrespect to security agencies and the traditional institution.”

The governor therefore directed security agencies to ensure that the proscribed Professional Hunters Association adhere to the ban, warning that government will not fold its arms and watch criminals have their way.

“I urge security agencies and the traditional institution to collaborate and ensure that peace is maintained across the State before, during and after the Yuletide and New Year festivities,” Fintiri said.