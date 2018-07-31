Adamawa gets new SEMA boss

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Suleiman as the new Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ahmad Sajo, the state Commissioner for information, on Tuesday in Yola.

The commissioner said that the appointment was with immediate effect in line with the provisions of the agency’s law of 2009.

Sajo said: “By this appointment, Dr Suleiman will serve as the Chief Executive officer of the Agency under the supervision of the chairman of the board as provided by the law establishing the Agency.”

Until his appointment, Suleiman was the Director Rescue, Relief and Rehabilitation of the agency since 2012 and the most senior director in the Agency.

Suleiman graduated from the University of Maiduguri and joined the state civil service in 1996.