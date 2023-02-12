Adamawa gets new Commissioner of Police

A new Commissioner of Police in charge of Adamawa State, Afolabi Adeniyi, has assumed duty on Friday.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday in Yola.

It said that before his deployment to Adamawa State, Adeniyi served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Anti Human Trafficking, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement quoted Adeniyi as assuring the general public of his readiness in policing the state.

Adeniyi urged members of the public to continue supporting the police to achieve the desired result of securing lives and property.

According to the statement, Adeniyi holds a Bsc. Mass Communications from the University of Lagos and Masters Degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The statement added: “He was appointed into the Nigeria Police as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) sometimes in 1990.

“He is a passionate, versatile and experienced police officer who served in multiple unit of operations, investigation and administrative departments in this nation.”

It also listed some of the positions held by the CP to include Aid-De-Camp to former Governor of Ondo State, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, adding: “Commander Nigeria Contingent in Kosovo, Bosnia and Dafur, Area Commander, Yola, Adamawa State.

“Commander 16 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Akure, Ondo State, Commander 53 PMF Bama, Borno State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Yobe State.”