Adamawa food warehouse looting: Police confirm arrest of 44 suspects

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 44 persons involved in the activities of stealing food and non-food items in government warehouses.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Yola.

NAN reports that the incident happened in the state capital when the hoodlums vandalised the storage facilities at about 11 a.m on Sunday and stole the items.

The items included maize, rice, beans, corn, generators , wrappers, mattresses and plastic buckets.

Nguroje said that security personnel had been deployed to enforce curfew declared by the state government and securing public and private infrastructures as well as markets.

He called on the public to be law abiding and assured that security operatives would recover some of the items and arrest those involved.