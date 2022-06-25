Adamawa explains reason for delay in payment of June Salary

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has asked for understanding of public servants over delay in payment of June salary.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, stated this in a statement, issued Saturday in Yola, the capital city.

He said the Fintiri administration was in keeping with its tradition of prompt payment of salaries on the 23rd or 24th day of every month, adding that the government would not renege.

“Because of the upcoming Sallah celebration, expected on July 10, salary will be paid at the end of the month just in time for the Sallah festivities.

“This is to ensure the people celebrate comfortably as Sallah is around the corner, I assure that salaries would be paid by the end of this month,” he said

He appreciated Civil Servants for their patience and understanding, as the delay is to enable them to celebrate Sallah without challenge.