Adamawa Emirate Council sacks Ribadu’s District Head

The Adamawa Emirate Council has removed the District Head of Ribadu in Fufore Local Government Area, Alhaji Gidado Abubakar.

This was contained in a letter to the District Head by the Acting Secretary of the Emirate, Alhaji Kabiru Bakari.

Bakari said: “I am directed by the Adamawa Emirate Council to write and convey to you the approval of the Governor of Adamawa State for your dismissal.

Also Read:

“You are to hand over all official documents in your possession, including your Identity Card to the Acting Secretary, Adamawa Emirate Council, Yola, accordingly.”