Adamawa Emirate Council sacks Ribadu’s District Head

The Adamawa Emirate Council has removed the District Head of Ribadu in Fufore Local Government Area, Alhaji Gidado Abubakar.
This was contained in a letter to the District Head by the Acting Secretary of the Emirate, Alhaji Kabiru Bakari.
Bakari said: “I am directed by the Adamawa Emirate Council to write and convey to you the approval of the Governor of Adamawa State for your dismissal.
“You are to hand over all official documents in your possession, including your Identity Card to the Acting Secretary, Adamawa Emirate Council, Yola, accordingly.”