Adamawa Electoral Commission fixes LG election for April 9

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed April 9, for the State’s local government council election.

The development is contained in a statement signed Friday in Yola, by the commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Isa Shettima.

Shettima said that the Commission had released time table for schedule of activities for the conduct of the councils’ election.

He said “as part of activities towards the successful conduct of the exercise, the Commission slated Jan. 24, for meeting with chairmen and secretaries of the registered political parties in the state.

“Party primaries at ward and local government levels will be held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, and collection of nomination forms by candidates is to run from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, while submission of completed forms from Feb. 25 to March 4.

“The establishment of state and LG screening committees/inauguration by the Commission is coming up on March 8, and that resignation of public officers wishing to contest is March 9.

“The screening of candidates fielded by registered political parties will run from March 14 to March 16. The Commission will display names of successful screened candidates between March 17 and March 19”.

According to him, the Commission will receive and consider petitions from aspirants adjudged not qualified to contest as well as screening/substitution of candidates where the need arises between March 21 and March 22.

Shettima added that electioneering campaign would commence on March 23 and end on April 8, while the election would be held on April 9.

He said that the election results would be announced on April 10, at each polling units, wards, LG headquarters and state-wide by the commission’s headquarters.

“The Commission also fixed April 11 for the collection of certificates of return by the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors.

“The certificates will be issued by the Commission at Mubi, Yola, Numan and Ganye LGAs.

“While the run off election in constituencies proved to be inconclusive will be carried out on April 16,” he said. NAN