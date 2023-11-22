Adamawa CP blows hot over death of policeman during clash with soldiers

The Adamawa State Police Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has warned that attacks on his men would not be tolerated.

Babatola said this hours after the Adamawa State Police Command headquarters came under gun attack.

A resident had narrated how gunmen attacked the command in the heart of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area, throwing many into panic.

Although Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, he had said the identities of those behind it was unknown.

Adamawa is one of the North-East states affected by insurgency, fueling suspicion that Boko Haram fighters may be responsible.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Nguroje quoted Babatola as confirming that there was a conflict between his men and military officers.

He said a police inspector identified as Jacob Daniel was killed in a gunfire exchange at Target Junction in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

Babatola, who ordered a probe of the incident, said the command holds the lives of police officers as sacrosanct.

“The Commissioner of Police Afolabi Babatola , has strongly condemned the recent conflict between Police and Military Officers along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, that resulted in exchange of fire and brutal attacks on the Police facility and killing of Inspector Jacob Daniel.”

“Consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice. The CP warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command to protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

“The police boss appeals for calm as the top management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation,” read a statement issued by the spokesperson for the police command.

The clash between soldiers and police in Adamawa comes four days after the stand-off between officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force.

Air Force personnel had invaded EFCC head office in Kaduna state to effect the release of their colleagues arrested over alleged fraud.

The military personnel and security operatives guarding the commission almost exchanged gunfire.

The anti-graft agency later issued a statement to say it would not be intimidated in the course of duty.

Inter-agency clashes sometimes occur between operatives, and have led to bloodbath in the past.