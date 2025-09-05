Adamawa community raise alarm over strange ailment outbreak

Residents of Malabo in Fufore Local Government of Adamawa State have expressed deep concern over the outbreak of a strange ailment affecting body parts and causing severe pain among victims.

Some patients who spoke to Newsmen in Malabo on Friday, said that the disease usually begins like a boil, later bursts, and gradually eats up the flesh, damaging bones in the affected area.

Mrs Phibi Sabo, said she had been battling the ailment for weeks.

“It started like a boil with pains, later got swollen and burst, then began to eat up the flesh on my leg, damaging the bones and causing serious pain.

“This has left me with an open wound. I can’t explain what is happening to me, though I have visited the hospital and received medication,” Sabo said.

She appealed for government support, pointing out that many patients can no longer do their daily activities or support their families.

“Please, we want government assistance before our entire community gets affected,” Sabo cried out.

She stressed the need for the government to investigate the cause of the ailment and provide relief materials for affected households.

Another victim, Malam Junaidu Adamu, who said he had been battling the same condition for over two months, narrated similar symptoms.

“About two months ago, after returning from the farm, I felt pains in my leg. It started like a boil, then burst and spread until my flesh started decaying.

“I spend about N25,000 weekly on medications, but the more I take, the worse the condition gets.

“Now my wife stays home to care for me and the children, which has affected our livelihood,” he said.

Adamu also pleaded for the government to urgently intervene before the disease spreads to other communities.

Confirming the development, Alhaji Aliyu Hammawa, the District Head of Malabo, said no fewer than 30 persons had been affected.

He said eight victims were currently receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola, while others were being treated in the community health facility.

He commended the state government for its swift response and called for speedy investigation and diagnosis.

Also confirming the outbreak, Dr Suleiman Bashir, Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the agency in collaboration with the local government had engaged 28 victims, but only eight accepted medical treatment.

He said the state government had already paid for their treatment at MAUTH, while samples had been taken for histology tests.

“Results are expected in the next 10 days. We encourage victims to accept medical treatment rather than rely on traditional medicine,” he said.

Bashir urged residents to promptly report unusual health conditions in their communities to health facilities for proper diagnosis and referral.

