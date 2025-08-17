Adamawa by-election: APC wins Ganye Constituency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has won Ganye Constituency by-election into the State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Tujur Ahmed, announced the results on Sunday in Ganye.

Ahmed said Musa Misi of the APC scored 15,923 votes to defeat Buba Joda of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 15,794 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Musa Misi of APC is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election was held as a result of the demise of Abdulmalik Musa of the APC in May 2024.

Musa appreciated the electorate for the confidence in him.

He assured that he would actively represent the constituency by facilitating projects that would be of benefit to the constituents.

Also Read:

Martins Babale, former Deputy Governor of the state and APC stalwart, described the election as credible and peaceful.

Babale commended the Federal Government for commencing the rehabilitation of the 40 years abandoned Ganye-Bulo-Jada Road.

Post Views: 9