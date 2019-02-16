Adamawa APC, PDP react to elections postponement

The All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa have reacted to the postponement of the elections initially scheduled for Saturday.

The two political parties in separate interviews said the postponement effected all political parties in the state and early their preparations.

However, Alhaji Muhammed Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the APC Adamawa told the News Agency of Nigeria that the Independent Electoral Commission should go back to the drawing board.

He said all hands must be on desk to move the process forward without accusations.

He said: “The elections postponement had effects on all political parties involved in the elections.

“INEC has confirmed all what they required it was given to them. So we should go back to the drawing board and correct the mistakes they observed.

“Sometimes things like these give us opportunity to correct our wrongs and do exactly what is right.”

He called on the people to exercise patience and concentrate on correcting whatever was perceived to be wrong in order to have peaceful and successful elections.

Also reacting to the development, Tahir Shehu, State Chairman PDP in the state said the party was vindicated for what had been said before on possible election rigging.

Shehu said the postponement came to him as a surprise; however, he assured that it would not demoralise the PDP and its members in Adamawa.

He said: “My stake is to warn the security agents and regulatory bodies that entire people of Nigeria would no longer tolerate them.

“And as far as I am concerned the postponement will not demoralise us because we will come out enmass and cast our votes.”

He noted that the political atmosphere in the country was tensed and called on the security agencies to prevent possible crisis.