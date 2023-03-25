Adamawa 2023: Tribunal receives eight petitions

The Adawama State Election Petitions Tribunal has received eight petitions on National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023 in the state.

The Tribunal’s Secretary, Elsie Akapabio, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Yola, the state capital.

She said that six of the petitions were for House of Representatives, while two were for Senate seats.

Akapabio said that Magaji Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress filed a petition challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission, Rufa’i Jingi and Peoples Democratic Party for Maiha/Mubi-North Mubi-South Federal Constituency election.

She said petition number two was filed by Yusuf Yakubu of the APC challenging James Barka of the PDP and INEC for Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency.

The Secretary added that the other petition was filed by Ibrahim Usman, candidate of the APC, challenging Bassi Inuwa of the PDP and INEC for Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency election.

Akpabio added: “For Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency election was between Ayuba Kwada of APC challenging INEC, PDP and Nyampa Dauda.

“And for Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei Federal Constituency are by Zango Abubakar of the APC challenging Mohammed Salihu of the PDP and INEC.”

She added that Taslim Iya, candidate of Action Alliance, is also challenging the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and PDP for Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency election.

Akapabio said that the two petitions for the Senate were filed by Senator Abdulaziz Nyako of the APC challenging Aminu Abbas of the PDP and INEC, while Rev. Amos Yohanna of the PDP is challenging the election of Ishaka Clif of APC for Adamawa North Senatorial District.

According to her, the registry is open to continue receiving petitions from those who were aggrieved with the outcome of the general election in the state within the timeline stated by the law.