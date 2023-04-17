Adamawa 2023: Declare Gov. Fintiri winner of governorship poll, PDP tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to resume the collation of results for the Adamawa State governorship election and declare the party candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, winner of the election.

The party made the call at a news briefing by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologunagba said that results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal already showed that Fintiri was the winner of the election.

“He said: “The PDP therefore demands that INEC Headquarters should immediately direct the Returning Officer to conclude collation, announce the results from the Polling Units and declare our candidate, Fintiri, as winner, having scored the majority of lawful votes cast.

“From the results already collated across the 69 Polling Units where the supplementary elections held and which are on the INEC Result Viewing portal, Fintiri clearly won the election.

“Our party therefore demands that INEC should without further delay, announce the results as already collated from the Polling Units and declare Fintiri as winner.

“Anything short of this will not be accepted by our party and the people of Adamawa State.”

Ologunagba condemned the action of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the INEC, Habu Yunusa Ari, as illegal, which confirmed the party’s earlier allegation of his complicity and demand for his immediate removal.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to immediately arrest Mallam Ari and make him face the full wrath of the law for his conduct.

He added: “The PDP notes the pronouncement by INEC Headquarters that the action of Mallam Yunusa Ari is: ‘null, void and of no effect.’”