Spain is set to be without Adama Traore for their Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Wolves winger Traore was due to undergo another test on Tuesday to ensure his result was not a false positive.

Unless that is the case, the 24-year-old will be prevented from joining the squad in order to comply with Uefa’s safety protocols.

Winger Mikel Oyarzabal has already failed a test and been withdrawn.

All of Luis Enrique’s squad were tested on arrival at their training camp.

Spain face Germany away on Thursday and Ukraine at home on Sunday in Group D.