Adagunodo’s tenure will usher good tidings for South-West PDP – Ajijola

Leading governorship aspirant in Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola, has congratulated Soji Adagunodo on his inauguration as the National Vice Chairman, South-West of the party.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, Ajijola said Adagunodo’s election and subsequent inauguration as the South-West boss of the party was putting a round peg in a round hole.

“Mr Soji Adagunodo is a grassroots politician, a great leader and mobiliser of men and he is mature and experienced in the nitty gritty of political developments in the region.

“His leadership of the Osun State chapter of the party in the midst of challenges here and there showed that he is truly a leader to follow and one who knows his onions. I have no doubt that his leadership of the PDP in the South-West would bring the party back to the good old days when the party was the dominant party in the region and the country at large.

“We were witnesses to what the PDP was during the tenures of Chief Bode George and Chief Omilani in the region and I am sure that Mr Adagunodo would even raise the stake higher. On behalf of my teeming supporters, we pledge our unalloyed support for him and wish him great success in office,” he said.