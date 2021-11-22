Ada Ameh chides Maria for opposing Pere over airplane instructions

Actress Ada Ameh has chided Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria, over her comment regarding putting off phones during a flight.

It started when fellow ex-housemate Pere advised his followers to always abide by the instructions given by the pilot to put off all phones during a flight.

The post, which generated controversies, caught Maria’s attention and she weighed in on it.

“Dear Nigerians, when the flight crew says turn off all mobile devices especially during the critical phase of taking off and landing, turn it off! Those texts and calls can wait, safety first,” Pere wrote on his Instagram.

Maria, who was a flight attendant before finding her way to the Big Brother Naija, disagreed with Pere, saying decision not to put off phones during a flight has no negative impact.

Maria replied: “My dearest Nigerians, as an ex-flight attendant for six years and a trained basic pilot, there’s absolutely nothing that can happen to the aircraft/flight at any stages of the flight, take off, cruise and landing stages. Thank you.”

While the counter comment didn’t go well with many Nigerians, Ameh accused Maria of encouraging lawlessness for her comment on Pere’s post.

She wrote: “Madam so why are they always making the announcement? Sometimes it’s good to keep quiet if you don’t have anything to say.

“You just joined many Nigerians that cannot abide in simple rules and regulations. And also encourage lawlessness.”

The Nation.