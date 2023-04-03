Ad Dynamo by Aleph appoints Regional Sales Director, Sub Saharan Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph, a subsidiary of Aleph Group, Inc., has appointed Carl Jordan to the position of Regional Sales Director.

The new appointee will be in charge of Ad Dynamo by Aleph’s business strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa’s region.

Jordan will bring a wealth of experience to his new position, having worked at the intersection of media and technology for over two decades.

A key focus for him will be to grow partner representation, including territory footprint, and, by extension, revenues.

This includes platform acquisition and representation, country launches and advertiser and agency engagements.

Jordan said of his appointment: “I am excited to work for a global company that is serving both developed and emerging countries and understands the link between growing the SSA region’s digital ecosystem and social impact.

“I’m especially pleased about the opportunity to educate businesses about the efficiency of digital channels, as well as to collaborate with the telcos, to make it more cost effective, for consumers to access the digital economy.”

According to PWC’s Insights from the Entertainment & Media outlook report, in key markets such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, digital advertising still accounts for less than 20 per cent of total media spend, suggesting that the SSA region offers substantial growth potential for the digital economy.

“The development of local/regional businesses, the creation of jobs and delivering social impact, are all made possible by serving communities,” Jordan explained.

He has held a number of leadership and commercial positions, most notably for Yahoo, Google and Thomson Reuters in the UK, as well as Outbrain and Datafree across SSA.

He has contributed to the growth of Africa’s digital economy and start-up (disrupter) ecosystem over the last three years with Meta, in collaboration with VCs, brands, agencies and startups.