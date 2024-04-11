ACVPN kicks as guardian backs defilement of 15-year-old, procures abortions for her

Members of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network have expressed anger concerning the case of a 36-year-old guardian, Gift Odini, turning blind eyes to the defilement of her 15-year-old ward and procuring abortions for her.

The ACVPN Case Manager, Jennifer Nwosu, revealed that the case of the minor was flagged by a mandated reporter.

Following the alert, Nwosu went off to the premises where the child lives with her guardian in the Gbagada area of Lagos State.

According to Nwosu, the 15-year-old girl was repeatedly defiled by 46-year-old Ifeanyi Fred.

Findings by ACVPN showed that Fred had carnal knowledge of the minor from September 2022 until February 2024 and in the process, she got pregnant twice and was forced to go through two abortions.

Nwosu said: “Despite the child’s pleas and complaints to her guardian, Ms Gift Odini, the woman did nothing other than to tell her that she would send Ifeanyi Fred away from their abode.

“The woman was aware of all the periods of defilement and was the one who used to take the child for abortions.

“The case was formally reported at Ifako Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) took swift action to arrest the alleged perpetrator, the guardian and the auxiliary nurse, Seyifunmi, a 40-year-old female who used to carry out the abortions.”

Nwosu applauded the DPO of Ifako Police Station, Gbagada under the Lagos State Police Command for her swift action and total collaboration in handling the case.

She added: “ACVPN looks forward to the successful transfer of this case to the Gender unit Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja as the victim is expected to be taken to Mirabel Centre on the 8th of April, 2024.

“We call on the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development; Director Child, the Director Domestic Violence Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs; and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice that justice must be served.

Nwosu also called on the higher authorities to oversee the case and ensured that justice was served as “we continue to be our brothers’ keeper and fish out the bad eggs in our society”.

The Co-founder of the ACVPN, Ebenezer M. Omejalile, said: “ACVPN believes in the philosophy: ‘We don’t save ourselves but others.’

“The agencies mentioned are expected to respond swiftly.

“This case was made possible by a senior police comrade with a difference in character, and great service to the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria.

“I believe others will follow suit.”

ACVPN official, Comrade Toyin Oklahgogo, speaking on the case, said: “I want to state here that the case has made me receive calls from different quarters, from communitarians and CSO personnel within the Gbagada area.

“The callers were so keen with the interest of giving soft landing to the abortionist that committed two infanticides.

“I call on our amiable OC Gender of Police Command for a thorough spotlight on the case.

“Further investigation should reveal if the nurse is certified or quack, only God knows how many abortions she has carried out on other vulnerable.

“I would also like to state that some criminally minded elements have been running up and down to make sure justice is truncated on the serial abortion case meted out to the 15-year-old girl.

“The fact is that the DPO of the Ifako Gbagada Division did an excellent job and she didn’t give room for tutoring any of the perpetrators or victims.

“In addition, a very senior comrade police officer has volunteered to sponsor the child’s education and is ready to speak with the child’s mother.

“Therefore other departments and agencies that are involved in these cases should stand well and be sure justice is served.

“We don’t want to hear perpetrators get sick in custody or get bailed, all the actors involved must face prosecution as stated in the penal code.

“Abortion is an illegal act that contravenes the penal code of Lagos State.

“Sections 228, 229 and 230 of the Criminal Code state the punishment for carrying out and causing or procuring miscarriage (abortion).

“This is even worse when it is carried out on a minor.

“We asked the child be given a safe place, or shelter by the right government agency.”

Nwosu, who did not relent after reporting the case and causing the arrest of the three adults, came out with the latest information.

She revealed: “The case was transferred to the Gender Unit at Ikeja on the 8th of April, 2024.

“All the suspects and the minor were brought by the Police team from Ifako Gbagada at about 9am.

“We must commend the swiftness and professionalism of the DPO of the station.

“The Investigating Police Officer submitted her statement and due reports and handed over to the IPO at the Gender unit.

“The suspects will be taken to Area ‘F’ while the case will be charged to court probably by Monday 15th April, 2024 as there are public holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our attention was drawn to several individuals who came in as sympathisers with the auxiliary nurse Seyifunmi, who even approached us to get her off the hook for monetary compensation.

“We outrightly rejected this and told them the law must run its course.

“The IPO, however, insisted that the minor must be taken away from them and kept with us.

“This is a huge red flag!

“There is an emergency shelter at Alakara, provided by the Police and we are also trying to get officials of MYSD to do the needful by placing her in a shelter.

“All who have an interest in this case should kindly help us get this sorted.”

Comrade Oklahgogo noted: “It’s so disheartening that it’s MYSD that is delaying the placement of the victim.

“The police have done brilliantly well on their side.

“The Director Child has been called several times on direct line but has refused to pick up her calls.

“I wonder why some people shy away from their core responsibility, even the official line designated seems to be a pseudo line because it’s not functioning, it’s as if the public is being deceived.”

Nwosu said: “We have tried to reach out to the Director, Child, Lagos State MYSD, but there were glib responses with one call that was picked up and several calls and texts later, no response was received on how to provide the child with a suitable shelter.

“Also at the Gender Unit, the IPO insisted that we take the child with us and even followed up with a phone call, but we made her know that even the Police have a place to put minors up at Alakara.

“Indeed, it is disappointing that with the rightly appointed offices, no one cares to carry out their duties effectively.

“We will however continue to ensure that the child is safe and gets the right protection she deserves.”