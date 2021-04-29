Actress Iyabo Ojo has shared the video of actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, being interrogated by comedienne Princess and some other people, after he was nabbed for allegedly attempting to molest Princess’ foster child.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Princess shared a video where she gave a detailed account of how the victim, who was her foster child, was allegedly molested.

Baba Ijesha was said to have confirmed having been molesting the 14-year-old girl in the last seven years by the Lagos State Police Command.

Princess mentioned that the victim recently opened up to her that it was the actor who molested her.

To nab him in the act, she and some other persons decided to set up CCTV in her home and lured him to visit her.

She alleged that it was during the visit that the actor attempted to molest the victim again.

Ojo, who has been at the forefront of the online campaign demanding that the actor be prosecuted, has now shared a video of him being interrogated by Princess after he was allegedly caught in the act.

In the video, the actor was seen pleading for forgiveness with his belt and trousers unbuckled, while saying that he understands that he has a problem.

He said: “Please forgive me.

“I don’t know what is wrong with me.

“Please forgive me.

“I have spiritual problem.”

Also, a voice, which has been identified as that of Princess, was heard reminding him of every help she has rendered to him.