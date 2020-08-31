Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has been uploading several photos on his social media pages ahead of his 28th birthday, which happens to be today.

Fans and friends of the cross-dresser have all taken to social media to celebrate him on his special day.

However, his “best friend” Tonto Dikeh’s message stands out as she prayed for him and referred to the self-proclaimed babydoll as a “man”.

Tonto Dike wrote: “To know you is to truly Love you..Happy birthday To Us..Congratulations on your new toys and your New Smart home…I’m glad you are growing into the man God destined for you to be…May Gods Love Guide you, Thank God for your growth..May his Love encompass you…Have a blast Gee.”

Meanwhile, the cross-dresser has made it clear that he is a “lady” and never fails to insult people who refer to him as a man.