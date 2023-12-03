Actress Stella Damasus pays tribute to late husband

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, on Sunday took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, who died 19 years ago.

Damasus, paid the tribute in a post with the display of late Aboderin’s picture via her Instagram page, @stelladamasus.

She wrote, “19 years gone. My JAY, My Jaibad, my teddy bear, my lover, my king, husband of my youth, my knight in shining armor, my gist partner, my teacher, my padi, my heartbeat, and father of my children

“My heart literally stopped when I lost you. But it had to start beating again for the sake of the girls.

“We all miss you so much but we are strong just like you taught us to be. You are my angel. My lover forever. You will never be forgotten. NEVER.

“It doesn’t get any easier with each passing year, but I am holding on to the promise that we will meet again to part no more. I love you forever, my lover. Hmmmm! It is well. Continue to rest, my love. #rip.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Damasus married Aboderin in 1999.