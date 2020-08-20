Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, caused a buzz on social media for her comment on girls with natural bodies and regular jobs.

She wrote: “Pretty girls with natural bodies and regular jobs are still winning. Don’t let social media fool you.”

Apparently, actress Princess Shyngle took offence with Cee-C’s post.

According to her, most women still undergo liposuction after shaming others who did.

She wrote: “I heard someone saying girls with real bodies are winning, stay there and win in peace, I am happy for you. Meanwhile, I need a surgery vacation, who’s coming with me abeg.

“I know so many girls that have insulted and blasted girls that did surgery in the past and now they want to go do lipo and bbl but they’re scared of what people will say. Go do you boo, anyone that wants to join me for a surgery vacation abeg lets go after corona, I need a recovery buddy on a private island living our best lives.”

Meanwhile a few days ago, Shyngle posted a photo on her Instagram page which left little to the imagination.

In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her entire chest down to her waist.