Actress Peju Ogunmola loses only son with Papi Luwe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Peju Ogunmola, lost Ayomikun Shina, her only son with actor Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Papi Lute.

The death of the 24-year-old son of 56-year-old Ogunmola was said to have died after he slipped in the bathroom with no one at home to assist him.

The incident was confirmed by another Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, and the Founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

Adekola wrote on Instagram: “This is a big LOSS.

“God will console you ma and the whole family.”

Oloketuyi said on his Facebook page: “Breaking!

“Peju Ogunmola loses her only child.

“He was 24.

“Such a sad day.”

According to available information, Shina has just completed his one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

He was said to be residing outside the country.

