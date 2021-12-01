Actress Nkechi Blessing ventures into real estate, promises massive employment for youths, women 

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has ventured into real estate business, following her appointment as the Managing Director of Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited.

The actress’ appointment is said to take effect on December 1, 2021 in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital.

Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited is a chain of business which comprises five businesses and a foundation, including, Splash Estate Limited, Omoluabi Estate, Homes and Construction Limited, Coded Media and Allied Concepts Limited, Oodua Estate Limited, Omoluabi FM and Jaw Jaw Africa Community Media Support Foundation.

Speaking on her appointment, Nkechi said it was a new feat of accomplishment for her as she has always liked to venture into businesses.

She also added that her new appointment will open massive job opportunities for women, especially single mothers and other industrious women across the country.

The thespian also stressed that her new job would also avail her opportunity to mentor and monitor young women to ensure their successes in the business world.

“I am glad, I must say that because I have always wanted to venture into the line of business because my dream isn’t just to sell properties but to ensure that I help people who never thought they could own a house become landlords in their life time.

“My appointment will pave way for massive employment for women that are industrious and ready to work. It has always been my dream to help young ladies succeed in businesses and that is the way to go in our country Nigeria.

“There are lots of goodies for people on assumption of office most especially for women, widows and women in general who are ready to work.”

Speaking, the board Chairman of the company, Victor Eniola Mark, said the company is considering empowerment for women through another woman.

“Now a woman has been chosen to ensure that her other women are empowered through affordable housing units and through other means that had been designed.

“As Omoluabis just like our name implies, we have chosen another Omoluabi to drive home the cause of women not forgetting the tenet of an Omoluabi.”