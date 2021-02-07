Popular Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju, and her other colleagues have slammed actor Femi Durojaiye for demanding money from up-and-coming actors to give them roles in his movie projects.

Durojaiye took to his Instagram account to ask interested actors and actresses to start their career by joining his movie projects.

He asked them to pay N35,000 to participate and once payment has been confirmed they will be added to a “working group to start shooting”.

The actor also gave them the option of paying in instalments.

Actress Akindoju slammed him for this and told young actors and actresses not to fall for it.

She described the actor’s action as robbery and asked asked young actors to run.

She tweeted: “Nobody should collect money from you in exchange for a role. It is robbery and it wrong. Run!!!”

@OgbeneL wrote: “Just see how cruel some people are. It just so sad to see an elder who is supposed to help our career fraudulently scamming us.”

@onajite_dede: “An Audition is in effect a job interview (no different from a bank, hospital or design firm each require specific skill sets.You would not pay to be hired in any of these places right? So you don’t pay to get hired to act in a film! Shine your eyes young fam!”

Meanwhile, Durojaiye has reacted to the call out by his colleagues.

The actor said that armed forces are also part of his Project and took part in the first Movie shot.

He tweeted: “Run? Members of the armed forces are part of my Project, one actually took part in the first Movie shot. Another has been transferred out of Lagos to fight Boko Haram & he calls me every time he can & even asks his superior officers to speak with me. Run?”