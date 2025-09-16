Actress Dayo Amusa pardons TikToker detained for claiming she has HIV

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa says she has forgiven a TikTok content creator who falsely alleged she was HIV positive.

Amusa had in July threatened to take legal action against Olaoluwa Segun, popularly known as unofficial_olas001 on TikTok, after he listed her among five Nigerian actors he claimed were living with HIV.

The actress immediately debunked the allegation, clarifying that the creator had recycled a 2019 post in which she revealed her HIV-negative status to encourage fans to get tested.

“Why do content creators and bloggers post unverified information? I have families and friends who read all these lies.

“He will be my scapegoat and serve as a lesson to others. I am HIV negative,” Amusa said at the time.

However, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Amusa revealed she has decided to forgive Olaoluwa.

She said her change of mind followed his recent loss of his mother, her interaction with his relatives, and the discovery that he was only 27 years old.

“I am making this video regarding the pending issue about myself and a content creator who defamed my character and put out wrong information about my HIV status, which has gone viral and has had people have different impressions and opinions about me,” she said.

“I did promise to make him a scapegoat, which I did, but along the line I realised he just lost his mum. I got to realise he is just a 27-year-old boy. I also got to meet his relatives, including his uncle,” she explained.

Amusa also posted a clip of Olaoluwa apologising. “I want to apologise to her fans, I’m very sorry about that. Now we’re friends,” he said.

The actress thanked her fans for their support, writing in her caption: “Case closed. To err is human, to forgive is divine. Making mistakes is a natural and inherent part of being human, they say. Let’s be guided.”

Meanwhile, in a separate video shared on his TikTok page the same day, Olaoluwa recounted spending two days in police custody at Yaba Panti station over the matter.

“I spent two days locked up in Yaba Panti. Aside from losing my mum, that was the worst experience of my life,” he said.

“I want to thank Aunty Dayo Amusa for forgiving me. If not that she changed her mind and forgave me, I would have been there for a long time. I don’t pray to ever sleep in a cell again,” he added.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']