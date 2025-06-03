Actress Biola Adebayo confirms separation from husband, focuses on co-parenting son

Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo has confirmed her separation from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, revealing that the couple parted ways over a year ago and are now committed to co-parenting their son.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress extended warm birthday wishes to her ex-husband, publicly acknowledging their separation, which took place in April 2024.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you find peace in all your ways. May God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations, in Jesus’ name.”

“Yes, you heard me right!” she added, marking her first public disclosure of the breakup. “My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.”

Addressing her followers, she continued, “To everyone that feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry. I wished it worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Adebayo also shared the emotional toll the past year has taken on her, admitting that despite maintaining a strong public image, she has endured many nights of quiet sorrow.

“While I go about making other people happy during the day, my pillow is drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months,” she wrote. “But I gain strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave Himself for me.

“Let’s learn to be kind to people; you have no idea what others are going through until they say it. Say unto the righteous, all is well.”

Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers flooded her comment section with supportive messages, praising her courage and maturity in navigating this deeply personal chapter of her life.

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu wrote, “Biola… it’s well.”

Other comments included heartfelt expressions of sympathy and encouragement, reflecting the public’s admiration for her strength.

In 2023, Adebayo explained why she and her husband had a brief courtship before marrying in April 2021. On her YouTube channel, she said, “I realised that we had a lot in common. We did not court for long. We got married in less than six months after we started dating because I knew what I wanted.”The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in April 2023 via a surrogate mother.

