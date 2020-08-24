Beverly Osu flashed her camel toe in a blue bikini, while sunbathing on a beach.
The former Big Brother Africa star shared the photo on her Instagram page.
Osu captioned the photo: “Sun of a Beach #Sunbathing.”
Beverly Osu flashed her camel toe in a blue bikini, while sunbathing on a beach.
The former Big Brother Africa star shared the photo on her Instagram page.
Osu captioned the photo: “Sun of a Beach #Sunbathing.”
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020 Premium Eagle Media Limited.
Leave a Reply