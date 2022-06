Ada Ameh has opened up about the mental health challenges she’s facing.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she has “an issue” that is affecting her life.

“It is taking my life,” she said.

She went on to reveal that due to her mental health challenge, she didn’t follow through on a job and she’s being sued.

This comes less than two years after the actress lost her only child, who was over 30 years old.