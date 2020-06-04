The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, on Thursday said he was committed to eradicating all forms of abuses on actors in the Nollywood industry.

Rollas told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that he had issued directives to Ronnie Dikko, his Senior Special Assistant on Sexual Harassment and Related Abuses, to open communication links on the issue.

He said: “The recent revelation of alleged rape and sexual molestation on some individuals in the film industry is calling for serious attention and I must put an end to such an abuse.

“It doesn’t speak well of us and of me as the president of AGN.

“I must restore sanity into the Nollywood industry as part of my commitments toward protecting my members and the image of this noble body.

“I have told my SSA to quickly open a special telephone line and an e-mail address through which the victims of this immoral act can reach out directly to the Guild.

“This will enable us seek redress and offer counseling process for complete healing to victims of sexual abuse.”

Rollas, therefore, advised all victims of sexual abuse, molestations, financial demands and rape to make the best use of the links to send their petitions and complaints to the guild.

He specifically directed victims to Ronnie Dikko, who is the SSA and gave the e-mail address as: [email protected].

Complainants cals also call 0705 397 5522 for direct information.

According to him, the communication lines will be opened and all related matters will be treated with strict confidentiality and respect of victims.

Rollas also appealed to both seasoned and young actors to feel free to speak out, promising that their interests would be protected.

NAN.