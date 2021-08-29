Actors’ Guild of Nigeria pays tribute to late movie veterans

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has paid a tribute to movie veterans who recently passed on.

Emeka Rollas, President of the Guild, in a statement on Saturday, said that the entire members of the guild were saddened by the loss of veteran actors: Ifeanyi Dike, Victor Olaotan and Doris Chima.

“The news of the death of our dear Actors’ Guild of Nigeria BOT Chairman, Prince Ifeanyi Dike comes as a rude shock and my heart is heavy. I am saddened by this latest development and in rude shock.

“While the entire body of actors in Nigeria were barely recovering from the death of veteran actress Racheal Oniga, shortly after came the news of the passing on of Doris Chima, a Vice Chairman emeritus, Lagos State chapter of the AGN.

“Then came that of Victor Olaotan, and a few hours later, our very own Chairman, AGN Board of Trustees, joins the ones who have already been called home,” he said.

Rollas urged the whole body of actors in Nigeria to take heart, and have faith in God at these trying times.

“May the souls of all who have departed rest in peace,” he said.

Ifeanyi Dike died at a hospital in Gbagada area of Lagos State, after battling with an undisclosed illness for some weeks, while Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan, died on Thursday, August 26, following a traumatic brain injury he suffered from a ghastly car accident in October 2016.

Doris Chima, on the other hand, also died on August16 at the age of 63, after a long battle with breast cancer.