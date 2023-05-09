Actor Uche Maduagwu questions Pete Edochie’s silence on Yul’s marital crisis

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said the silence of his senior colleague, Pete Edochie, on the marital crisis of his son, Yul Edochie, is worrisome.

Uche made the call after a video of Yul’s second wife, Judy, thanking God for his ‘protection’, was released on Yul’s Facebook page over the weekend.

Judy was dragged by internet users for making such a video, weeks after her husband and his first wife, May, lost their first son, Kambilichukwu.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche stated that it is unheard of in Igbo land that a “first wife will be mourning the passing of her child and the second wife will be celebrating safe delivery of her own child.”

He wrote;

‘’Dear Sir PETE, your continuous SILENCE on this matter is unbelievably Worrisome, talk to your Pikin. Never in the History of African Culture, especially in the IGBO Tradition has something like this happened that 1st IYAWO go Dey Mourn her Pikin, and Husband go post video of 2nd IYAWO Jubilating and Thanking God for safe Delivery of her Pikin, is this a JOKE or what? ‘’