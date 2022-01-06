Actor Jim Iyke contacted me first to stage fight — Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze has revealed that actor Jim Iyke contacted him first to stage a fight before finally going with Uche Maduagwu.

Recall that Iyke admitted that his fight with Maduagwu was staged to promote his new film, which has hit the cinema.

Maduagwu confirmed that he was paid N4.8 million.

Freeze has now shared his chat with Iyke last year and revealed that he was his first option for the fight but he was unavailable.

He wrote: “Do you know that I was the first to be approached by @Jim.iyke for the online beef?

“We had concluded but I ended up being unavailable.

“There are many online mysteries….much of what you see on social media really doesn’t exist. No dey to go am.

“This was a brilliant idea though.”