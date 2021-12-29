Actor Femi Adebayo sandwiched by luscious boobs at party + Video

A video showing popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo, between two heavily endowed ladies have been making the rounds on social media.

The trending video was recorded at the coronation and birthday party of his Nollywood colleague, Sotayo Gaga.

In the video, the two ladies wore dresses which exposed their breasts and left little to the imagination.

Adebayo, who was checking his phone, took a brief glance at the two fair and busty ladies shaking their breasts by his sides and made a funny facial expression.

While sharing the video on his Instagram page, Adebayo noted that he had to run before his wife: @iyanaladuke, sends him out of the house.

He wrote: “This bestie @sotayogaga party choke!!!

“Make I run comot before @iyanaladuke send me out of the house.”